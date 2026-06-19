Couch Electronics – Blue Whale Review (Pedal Month 2026)

Somewhere in Slovenia, Couch Electronics is making pedals with a very particular kind of charm.

The builder is Slobodan, who designs and builds the pedals himself with a clear love of old gear, classic circuits and hands on detail. It is a small operation, and you can feel that before the Blue Whale is even plugged in.

Before this pedal came the Baker’s Dozen, the first Couch Electronics release and the one that introduced the brand’s custom enclosure, knobs and switches. That design language carries through here, giving the Blue Whale a proper identity rather than the usual blue box with three knobs treatment.

The Blue Whale is a low gain B style overdrive, which means we are in Bluesbreaker territory. Couch is upfront about that, but the pedal is not presented as a straight clone. It takes the familiar low gain recipe and pushes it with more volume, more top end lift and a little extra midrange bite.

That extra volume gives the amp a proper shove, while the added midrange keeps things clear and sitting forward.

At lower gain settings, it works more like a tone shaper than a full blown drive, adding push, body and confidence to whatever is already there. It is the kind of pedal that can make a clean tone feel better without announcing itself too loudly.

Push the gain further and the Blue Whale starts to chew a little more, but it stays in the low gain lane. Chords remain readable, single notes get more attitude, and the touch sensitivity keeps it feeling connected to the hands rather than pasted over the top of the signal.

The controls keep things classic: gain for the grit, tone for shaping the top end, and volume for deciding how hard this whale enters the room. No clutter, no strange learning curve, just the essentials.

There are a few smart details under the hood too. The Blue Whale uses true bypass relay switching with optical activation, and there is an internal power up state switch so you can choose whether the pedal powers up on or off when power is applied.

It runs on standard 9V DC centre negative power, draws under 50mA, and comes in a compact enclosure measuring 70mm x 105mm x 40mm including the knobs.

The finish is a deep matte blue, and the whole pedal has that handmade object feel that makes sense once you know Couch designs the hardware as well as the circuit. The enclosure, knobs and switches are part of the character, not just the furniture around the sound.

Tonally, the Blue Whale suits players who like low gain drives that still respond properly. Indie, blues, alt country, edge of breakup amps, clean tones that need a bit more shape, all of that sits comfortably here.

It is not the biggest or wildest overdrive around, and it does not need to be. The Blue Whale takes a familiar circuit style and gives it enough personality to make those waters worth diving back into.