Lana Del Rey releases new single ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’ co-written by husband

Lana Del Rey has released her favourite song off of her highly anticipated album Stove .

On the track, ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’ Del Rey has enlisted her husband Jeremy Dufrene, sister Chuck Grant, and brother-in-law Jason Pickens as co-writers.

Frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, is on the production.

Del Rey revealed a video had already been made when she announced the track via instagram, and it will be dropping tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the country album that has gone under a few different titles since it was first announced by Del Rey two years ago.

“White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” isn’t exactly country, but the album does seem to finally be on its way.

All this album hype, and still no official release date, though!

On when we can expect Stove, Del Rey was candid, and said, it’ll be sometime “soon.”

“‘Cause vinyl takes three months, so three months plus two weeks. It could be, give or take, a bit less than that.”

Antonoff said via X this morning, “WFHTDH my favorite lana and i ever done. feels a sibling to venice / white dress / a&w. made it in louisiana over 3 days. many stories for another time go listen it’s out!”

“I love my daddy, of course we’re still together… I know it’s strange to see me cooking for my husband,” says Del Rey, presumably about her co-writer/ husband on the gothic, minimalistic third single off of Stove.