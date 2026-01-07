Buck Meek turns alt-country inside out on his new album, The Mirror

Buck Meek announces new album The Mirror and shares lead single ‘Gasoline’

Buck Meek is back with a new solo record, The Mirror, landing 27 February via 4AD / Remote Control Records, and he’s sharing its lead single, ‘Gasoline’.

The Big Thief guitarist and songwriter continues to prove why Pitchfork calls him a master of “a philosophical strain of songwriting,” blending tenderness with an almost raw vulnerability.

Across The Mirror, the everyday is made uncanny, the familiar reframed through Meek’s singular voice.

Love, in all its absurdity and devotion, is never far from Meek’s gaze here. On ‘Gasoline’, he sings, “Making words up while we made love / one month and she’s in my blood,” capturing both the pain and beauty of attachment.

Produced alongside James Krivchenia, who’s previously worked on Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You and Meek’s Performing Belief, The Mirror merges the band’s kinetic live energy with oblique electronic textures.

The sessions, held at Meek and Germaine Dunes’ LA log cabin studio Ringo Bingo, welcomed a rotating cast of collaborators including Adrianne Lenker, Mary Lattimore, Alex Somers, and a dynamic four-drummer lineup, creating a living, breathing sound world.

Recorded with vocals outdoors on the porch while the band played inside, the album thrives on interaction and experiment.

Meek’s songwriting guides the process, not confines it. As he writes on ‘Déjà vu’, “I don’t know the meaning of your dreams / Though tell me everything,” a line that sums up the album’s curious, searching spirit.

The Mirror arrives digitally, on standard LP (Crystal Clear), and CD from 27 February.

Pre-order / Pre-save here.