Nick Reiner’s lawyer Alan Jackson quits, insists ‘he’s not guilty’

Alan Jackson has made it clear that he believes in Reiner’s innocence – the responsibility now falls to the public defender

Nick Reiner, son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner, has seen his high-profile lawyer walk away from his murder case on the day of his scheduled arraignment.

Alan Jackson, known for handling major cases, stepped down while publicly stating that Reiner is “not guilty of murder.”

With Jackson out, Reiner’s defence is now in the hands of a public defender. At the short court appearance, Reiner – dressed in a tan jumpsuit – did not enter a plea, and the arraignment has been pushed back to February 23 to give his new legal team time to prepare.

The case involves allegations that Reiner was responsible for the fatal stabbings of his parents in December 2025. Jackson’s departure immediately turned heads, given the timing and the prominence of the attorney.

While he made it clear he believes in Reiner’s innocence, the practical work of mounting a defence now falls to a new legal team under intense scrutiny.

Observers note that changing lawyers so close to an arraignment can complicate strategy, though it does not affect Reiner’s formal plea.

The case continues to attract attention, not only for its shocking nature, but also because of Reiner’s Hollywood connections.

As the legal process moves forward, all eyes will be on how Reiner’s new defence prepares for the upcoming court dates, and whether he formally maintains the not-guilty stance his former lawyer publicly asserted.

With high stakes and public interest running high, the coming weeks will be crucial for both Reiner and his legal team.