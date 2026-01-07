[gtranslate]
Bruno Mars declares a new era with ‘The Romantic’

by Alex Cooper

The superstar’s first solo LP in nearly a decade arrives February 27.

The decade-long wait is finally over.

Bruno Mars has officially announced his long-awaited fourth studio album, ‘The Romantic,’ set for release on February 27, with a new single arriving this Friday.

bruno mars the romantic album announce 2026

The announcement confirms the singer’s cryptic social media tease earlier this week, marking his first solo project since the multi-Grammy-winning ‘24K Magic’ in 2016.

While Mars captivated the world as one-half of the retro-soul duo Silk Sonic, earning four Grammys in 2021, and dominated 2025 with chart-topping collaborations like ‘Die With a Smile’ with Lady Gaga, fans have eagerly awaited a full-length return to his solo roots.

‘The Romantic’ promises to usher in a new chapter for the global superstar, whose last solo outing produced era-defining hits like ’24K Magic’ and ‘That’s What I Like.’

The stage is set for a grand, heartfelt return.

