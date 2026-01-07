Bruno Mars declares a new era with ‘The Romantic’

The superstar’s first solo LP in nearly a decade arrives February 27.

The decade-long wait is finally over.

Bruno Mars has officially announced his long-awaited fourth studio album, ‘The Romantic,’ set for release on February 27, with a new single arriving this Friday.

The announcement confirms the singer’s cryptic social media tease earlier this week, marking his first solo project since the multi-Grammy-winning ‘24K Magic’ in 2016.

While Mars captivated the world as one-half of the retro-soul duo Silk Sonic, earning four Grammys in 2021, and dominated 2025 with chart-topping collaborations like ‘Die With a Smile’ with Lady Gaga, fans have eagerly awaited a full-length return to his solo roots.

‘The Romantic’ promises to usher in a new chapter for the global superstar, whose last solo outing produced era-defining hits like ’24K Magic’ and ‘That’s What I Like.’

The stage is set for a grand, heartfelt return.