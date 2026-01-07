Ireland are giving musicians a weekly wage – Australia, what are you waiting for?

Here’s a headline we didn’t think we’d see: in Ireland, musicians and artists are getting a guaranteed weekly income.

Ireland is handing musicians and artists real money to make music without living off instant noodles and busking.

It’s called the Basic Income for the Arts (BIA), and it’s already changing lives.

Launched as a three-year pilot, the scheme hands €325 a week (~AU$545) to professional creatives – musicians, thespians, dancers, writers, even circus performers and architects.

And in October of last year, Ireland confirmed it’s going permanent in late 2026. No chasing grants, no jumping through hoops, no “prove your worth” deadlines. Just money in your account so you can actually focus on making stuff.

The results speak for themselves: artists are spending more time on their craft, stressing less about money, and feeling better mentally. Economically, it’s a smart move too, with every €1 the government invests is estimated to return €1.39 through taxes and less reliance on welfare. That’s a win-win for creativity and the economy.

Applications for the permanent program open in September 2026, so if you’re based in Ireland and making art, keep your eyes peeled.

Meanwhile in Australia, musicians are still hustling from gig to gig, counting coins between rehearsals.

Imagine if we did something like this here: more albums, more tours, more risk-taking, and less burnout.

Ireland just set the bar and it’s time for Australia to catch up and put its money where its music is.

More info here.