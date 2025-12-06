Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball Tour Setlist

She came, she saw, she delivered MAYHEM: a brutalist, boundary-pushing, two-and-a-half-hour stadium spectacle.

Lady Gaga’s long-awaited return to Australia, her first visit in over a decade, is less a tour and more a searing piece of performance art.

The ‘MAYHEM Ball’, in support of her chart-topping album Mayhem, kicked off in Melbourne, proving the Mother Monster remains pop’s most daring auteur.

The stage, a towering, industrial cathedral of concrete and sharp angles, immediately commands attention, a stark departure from the neon fantasies of her Chromatica era.

Night one at Marvel Stadium fused dark, operatic new tracks like ‘The Dead Dance,’ ‘Abracadabra,’ and ‘Brooklyn Nights’ with stadium-shaking nostalgia from iconic hits, making the Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball setlist an unforgettable journey.

Structured in four dramatic Acts plus a Finalé, punctuated by cinematic video interludes, the show blends avant-garde fashion, intricate choreography, and powerhouse vocals.

Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball tour setlist more than proves she’s reclaiming her throne as theatrical pop royalty.

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball Full Setlist

The Art of Personal Chaos

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas

Aura

Scheiße

Garden of Eden

Poker Face

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

Alejandro

The Beast

Killah

Zombieboy

Die With a Smile

How Bad Do U Want Me

Shadow of a Man / Kill For Love

Born This Way

Blade of Grass

Shallow

Vanish Into You

Bad Romance

Brooklyn Nights

