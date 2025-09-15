Lady Gaga’s Personal Letter to David Bowie Now on Display at V&A East

Gaga’s ARTPOP-era note to Bowie reveals the heartfelt devotion behind her Grammy tribute.

London’s V&A East Storehouse has just unveiled one of its most intimate treasures — a handwritten letter from Lady Gaga to David Bowie, now on display as part of the newly opened David Bowie Centre.

The heartfelt note dates back to the ARTPOP era, when Gaga was deep in the studio recording her 2013 album. In it, she pours out admiration for Bowie, writing, “I cried, in fact, listening to each song. How does he know I exist? I feel as though my entire career has been an artistic plea for you to notice me. I’m finishing my album ARTPOP and am in New York. I would be grateful and honored to meet you.”

Though Gaga never met Bowie in person before his passing in 2016, she has long cited him as her greatest artistic influence — a love letter that culminated in her unforgettable Bowie tribute performance at the Grammys that year.

The David Bowie Centre at V&A East houses over 90,000 items from Bowie’s life and career, including handwritten lyrics, stage costumes, and artwork, offering fans a rare glimpse into the mind of one of music’s most transformative icons.

For Gaga fans, the letter is a reminder of the deep lineage of theatrical, risk-taking pop artistry she has carried forward — and for Bowie devotees, it’s a touching sign of just how far his reach extended into the next generation.

The exhibition is open now and is set to be a permanent fixture at V&A East, giving visitors a chance to stand inches away from Gaga’s vulnerable words to her hero.