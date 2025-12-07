Seventh Wonder bring a full-orchestra Rumours Tribute to the Sydney Opera House

Seventh Wonder and The Metropolitan Orchestra bring Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours to life at the Sydney Opera House

Fleetwood Mac fans are in for a big one next Valentine’s Day, with the Sydney Opera House set to host a one-night-only orchestral tribute to Rumours.

TEG Dainty and longtime Mac co-manager Dennis Dunstan are bringing in Seventh Wonder for an orchestrated run-through of the album, backed by The Metropolitan Orchestra under Sarah-Grace Williams.

It’s the kind of show that aims less for spectacle-for-spectacle’s-sake and more for that nostalgic, craft and sheer musicianship sweet spot.

Seventh Wonder have built a reputation on getting frighteningly close to the real thing, Mick Fleetwood himself called their orchestrated take “spooky good,” which is basically the highest blessing you can get in this lane.

Expect the Rumours tracks played straight but blown open by a full orchestra, alongside a sweep of Mac classics that’ll hit every era the band managed to outlive.

It’s a chance to hear those songs in a different light, inside a room built to make them feel bigger.

Tickets go on sale 11am Thursday, 11 December 2025 at Sydney Opera House.