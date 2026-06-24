A Smashing Pumpkins tribute album is on the way, led by Tame Impala

The Smashing Pumpkins continue to leave their mark on music forever.

The new album, Sending Hearts To All My Dearies – A Tribute To The Smashing Pumpkins, collects covers from an eclectic group of contemporary artists, led by none other than Tame Impala.

Billy Corgan approved the record title himself, in reference to ‘Mayonaise’ from 1993’s Siamese Dream.

In the lead single out now, Tame Impala produces a nostalgic cover of ‘Hummer’, also off of Siamese Dream, and on it he takes us back to his classic psychedelic rock sound.

On the compilation, you’ll hear all the hits, with duplicate takes on tracks like ‘Tonight Tonight’, ‘1979′, ‘Cherub Rock’, and ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings.’

The full album arrives August 14th, via Sumerian Records.

Here’s the track list:

Tame Impala – Hummer Yonaka – Today The Midnight – Tonight, Tonight Carpenter Brut – Cherub Rock Barns Courtney – 1979 Meg Myers – Eye Palaye Royale – Bullet With Butterfly Wings Between The Buried and Me – Jellybelly Alice Glass – Drown Starbenders – Tonight, Tonight Nita Strauss – 1979 Bones UK – Cherub Rock Moon Taxi – Thirty Three Des Rocs – Bullet With Butterfly Wings Urban Heat – Ava Adore