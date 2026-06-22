The Rolling Stones release podcast for upcoming album Foreign Tongues

From Robert Smith to Marvel, Speaking In Tongues dawns.

To build further hype for their next album, The Rolling Stones have committed the modern-day sin of becoming podcast bros.

With Foreign Tongues set to arrive on July 10, the rock legends will launch Speaking in Tongues, a six-episode podcast series centred around the process and production of the new release.

The band added an extra selling point by announcing it would feature insider stories on outtakes, new material and appearances from album collaborators Robert Smith and Steve Winwood.

The new record initially gained traction after streaming services displayed the tracklist in foreign tongues ranging from French to Filipino.

The powers of internet cryptologists and Google Translate professionals were able to reveal that the album would feature a cover of Amy Winehouse’s ‘You Know I’m No Good’, along with 11 original tracks.

Along with this, old heads everywhere were met with the wonderful news that the record would also feature Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood and Robert Smith.

At the album’s early launch event, Mick Jagger shared an anecdote about how the collaboration with Smith came about.

“He was standing there with his back to me and this long gown on… he was covered in lipstick. And I said — I’d never met him before — ‘You’re Robert Smith of The Cure… while you’re here, you better go and do something’.”

Besides teaming up with the Godfather of Goth, the band has also joined forces with Marvel in one of the more unlikely crossovers to come from the new album.

Fans can purchase five exclusive vinyl pressings bundled with comic books featuring The Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor and Wolverine.

Maybe there’s some secret statistic out there that says this is a goldmine for profit.

Nonetheless, rock lovers can witness a set of gruff, gravelly British lads discuss their 25th venture into music when the first episode of the podcast drops on July 25.