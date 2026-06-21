Goose issues statement after fan dies during Madison Square Garden show

Goose has shared a statement after a fan died during the band’s concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The incident occurred during the second night of Goose’s sold-out two-show run at the iconic New York venue.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Connecticut man Paul Kueker fell from the arena’s 300 level shortly before 10pm.

Emergency responders attended the scene and transported Kueker to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have said the incident is not being investigated as a crime.

Reports indicate his wife was present at the venue at the time.

Following the show, Goose released a statement on Instagram expressing their condolences.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” the band wrote.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment also issued a statement following the tragedy.

“While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night’s Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life at Madison Square Garden,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”

The concert marked the second night of Goose’s first headlining run at Madison Square Garden, a milestone moment for the Connecticut jam band.

While emergency personnel reportedly cleared several nearby rows while responding to the incident, the band continued their scheduled performance and completed their 16-song set shortly before midnight.

No further details have been released.