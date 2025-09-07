The Rumours Continue: Stevie and Lindsey’s Social Tease

Their Instagram tease has fans wondering: Is this the real thing or just a dream?

The air is thick with anticipation as Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, the iconic duo whose personal and professional turmoil has fascinated fans for decades, have once again ignited reunion rumours.

In a cryptic social media post, they shared a vintage clip of Nicks singing the opening lines of their 1973 track Frozen Love before laughing, “That’s all I remember.” The caption, “We remember the rest now,” has sent waves of speculation through the music world.

This tantalising tease comes just weeks after the announcement of a reissue of their pre-Fleetwood Mac album, Buckingham Nicks, scheduled for September 19, 2025.

The album, which introduced their harmonic brilliance and songwriting contrast, has been remastered from the original analog tapes.

Their history is a tapestry of romance, rift, and legendary music. Dating from 1972 to 1976, they remained bandmates for over 40 years until Buckingham’s firing in 2018, a move Mick Fleetwood initially blamed on Nicks, though she denied issuing an ultimatum.

Fleetwood has since expressed hope for reconciliation, noting the emotional “brick wall” between them but wishing they’d “pal up a bit more.”

While a full Fleetwood Mac reunion seems unlikely after Christine McVie’s passing in 2022, this reissue and the duo’s enigmatic posts offer a glimpse into what might be.

Meanwhile, Nicks is also working on a new solo album, promising autobiographical stories where she’s “not pulling any punches.”