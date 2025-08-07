Selve ride the wave of ‘Strange Romance’ with Breaking Into Heaven tour locked in

Selve unveil national tour as new single ‘Strange Romance’ sets hearts and dancefloors alight

After selling out their exclusive live preview of Breaking Into Heaven, Gold Coast’s own genre-melting collective Selve are charging ahead with a national tour locked in and the latest single Strange Romance now spinning across ears and dancefloors alike.

The announcement – shared yesterday – came alongside the release of Strange Romance, the third track lifted from the forthcoming album (out September 12).

Powered by a filthy dance beat, deep synths, and a smouldering duet between Loki Liddle and Creation Saffigna, the track is both body and soul – a hypnotic Berlin-inspired rave ritual that continues the band’s genre-defiant streak.

“Strange Romance is an interstellar voyage that takes the animal within on a trip to outer space. We wanted to showcase the depth and dimension that comes from the great legacy of First Nations dance.

Inspired by our time flying around the world in the creation of this album, from Broome to France, London to Berlin and back, we strove to really just make a super badass EDM rock banger that communicated the electrifying experiencing that we were having, with the goal of spreading that feeling like wildfire.

Dance has been at the heart of our communities since time immemorial, so it seemed only natural to wed the song to it, and hand this one largely over to the incredible Karul Projects – who we were lucky enough to work with again – to conjure the spine tingling magic that the song called for, and take it 10 levels further.

It’s of course tied to the SCU – with our astronaut character running through cane fields, cutting between a dark void and green fields to mirror the strange magic of the song. As to how exactly it all fits in, you’ll just have to wait to see the other videos! In the meantime, we hope you catch the Strange Romance bug.” Loki Liddle

The Breaking Into Heaven tour kicks off August 14 and runs through November, hitting venues across so-called QLD, NSW and VIC, with most dates free entry and select shows alongside Velvet Trip and Winston Surfshirt.

Dates below. Don’t blink.