Two Brothers, One Hypnotic Vision: Need Soft’s Stunning Live Debut

Witness the IASSA twins’ genre-defying magic in Live at Limusic.

Need Soft, the French instrumental duo composed of twin brothers Alex and Lucas IASSA, has carved a niche for themselves with their genre-defying sound. A mesmerising blend of soul, trip-hop, dream pop, and progressive rock.

Since their formation in 2017, their music has been a cinematic exploration of emotion, nature, and technology, creating soundscapes that are as introspective as they are immersive.

Their latest EP, HOURS (2024), further cements their reputation for atmospheric, mood-driven compositions, and their first live video, Live at Limusic (2025), captures their artistry in its purest form.

Filmed over two days in the intimate Limusic studio in Limoux, France, Live at Limusic is a visual and auditory feast. The duo performs three tracks from HOURS (17H30, 21H13, and 22H00) alongside an unreleased track (I Don’t Know) and a reimagined version of Tonight from their earlier EP, Take Me Away.

The production, handled by cirusprod, is stunning, with dynamic camera work that accentuates the brothers’ synergy.

Their interplay, Alex’s intricate guitar work weaving through Lucas’s lush synth layers, creates a hypnotic, almost meditative energy.

The standout moment is 21H13, where Lucas’s rare vocal appearance adds a haunting, human touch to their otherwise instrumental repertoire.

The track’s funky rhythms and dark, mysterious undertones showcase their ability to balance melody with experimentation.

As the duo prepares for future live shows, Live at Limusic serves as a tantalising preview of what’s to come, an invitation into their evolving, boundary-pushing universe.