Over 80 names to sign open letter condemning Berlin Film Festival’s silence on Palestine

Tilda Swinton and Javier Bardem are among the celebs taking a stand.

The Berlin Film Festival seems to be dogged by scandal this year, from Wim Wenders’ stray comments, prompting a “media storm” and open letter signed by over 80 icons of the industry.

British filmmaker Mike Leigh and US director Adam McKay include some of the names, all of which are current or previous participants of the Berlinale.

The open letter was triggered after Wim Wenders said the role of artists is to “stay out of politics.” As leader of the jury for the 76th International Berlin Film Festival, the legendary arthouse director led the press conference and, ultimately, started a domino reaction.

A journalist in the crowd grilled the jury, asking them to speak on the Israel-Palestine conflict, but the jury was quick to move on. Wenders then hit the nail in the coffin and firmly stated that film must never become entwined with politics.

The festival swiftly issued a statement defending Wenders, whilst discussion erupted.

The open letter calls out the festival’s silence and censoring of Palestinian artists, and firmly disagrees with Wenders’ position. The signatories state that film and politics are constantly linked, reference 5,000 film workers, including several major Hollywood names, who have rejected working with “complicit Israeli film companies and institutions.”

In the full statement obtained by Variety, past atrocities in Iran and Ukraine are mentioned, which the Berlinale previously made “clear statements” about. It has become obvious the festival’s silence on Palestine is an intentional choice.

Institutions across the world are drawing criticism for their non-action towards the Israel-Palestine conflict, most recently in Australia after the Adelaide Writers’ Festival un-invited Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah due to perceived political conflict.

Backlash has been fast and acute for these institutions, revealing the strength of people power in the face of a-politicism.

The Berlin Film Festival is due to continue as normal, but perhaps a bit icier now.