Check out this amazing list of The Coen Brothers’ 30 favourite movies

Most people have experienced the sheer talent of the Coen Brothers. Joel and Ethan Coen have produced some of the most spectacular and important films of the past thirty years.

Films such as The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Bartin Fink, Inside Llewyn Davis, Raising Arizona, True Grit and numerous other classics have helped the Coen Brothers become auteurs within the industry.

With a career spanning over three decades, the Coen Brothers have contributed numerous classic and game-changing films to Western Cinema.

Their film No Country For Old Men even went on to win Best Picture, Best Director(s) and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Ethan Coen described their working relationship, “We don’t outline, so we don’t have prospective tasks to divide up. It’s just, we start at the beginning and talk the first scene through, write it up, proceed to the next.”

It is bound to be obvious that the brothers will have seen a huge amount of films in their time. Cutting all of those films down into a short 30 film list seems nearly impossible. IMDb has managed to collate the list from numerous interviews with the pair, discussing and assessing the films which they hold most dear.

With classics ranging from the likes of Stanley Kubrick through to Roman Polanski and back to Dennis Hopper, there are also numerous deep cuts that are sure to be fresh and new experiences.

Check out the full list below: