There is a brand new Rocky documentary coming out next month

Rocky is still a classic film. Forget all of the sequels, the original film is a stalwart of 70s cinema and one of the greatest underdog stories of all time.

To celebrate the fim’s 40th anniversary next month, Derek Wayne Johnson has put together a new documentary titled 40 Years Of Rocky: The Birth Of A Classic.

The documentary will follow the making of the film, with behind the scenes footage along with Rocky Balboa himself, Mr Sylvester Stallone, narrating the picture. Stallone wrote and starred in the original film, reprising his role in numerous sequels and spin-offs. He discusses his influences behind the original film along with his personal multi-role experience.

Johnson explained, “The documentary is a golden nugget for Rocky fans and casual audiences alike. It’s a charming piece of film history narrated by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, and will give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience. We’re proud of the film, and audiences can expect new stories and new footage that they’ve never seen before in a blend of director John Avildsen’s home movies, rehearsal footage, and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the ultimate underdog film.”

You will be able to watch the film through Amazon or Apple TV on June 9th. Check out the full trailer below.