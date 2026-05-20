Michael bay to direct Iran war film based on downed pilot rescue mission

Propaganda machine go brr.

Michael Bay is trading explosive robots for real-world heroism.

The action maestro will direct a film about Operation Epic Fury, the daring 2026 mission to rescue US pilots shot down over Iran.

Based on Mitchell Zuckoff’s forthcoming book, the Universal Pictures project shifts Bay from fictional mayhem to recent military history.

In a personal statement, the director noted his three-decade partnership with the Department of War, contrasting this story with his 2016 film 13 Hours.

“No rescue force answered the call in that film,” Bay said. “This one is about everyone who answered the call in one of the most complex, high-stakes operations in recent history.”

He promises a celebration of “true heroism and unwavering dedication.”

While plot details remain classified, the rescue reportedly involved daring terrain navigation and split-second coordination.

Bay, known for Bad Boys and Transformers, brings his signature kinetic energy to a grounded, patriotic thriller.

Expect deafening sound design, sweeping desert cinematography, and a very loud thank-you to the armed forces.