Can Australian TV survive? Matchbox Pictures shutters

In an already small industry, the loss of Matchbox Pictures is felt deeply.

What has been on our screens recently? Have you recognised the streets, the accents, the coastlines? Since the closure of Ramsey St last year, ending the 40-year-tyranny of Neighbours, Australian TV is in question.

Matchbox Pictures, which produced more than 55 projects, most recently garnered the most watched local series on Netflix for The Survivors.

Meanwhile, Australian viewing habits see sport and Youtube on the rise, and Netflix on the decline.

In its 18 year history, Matchbox were behind beloved productions such as The Heights, Safe Harbour and internationally acclaimed The Slap.

Such creations paved the way for new voices in Australian television and film.

In a statement to IF, the studio said the difficult decision to close came after an “extensive evaluation of the business and the broader production landscape.”

Following an acquisition by NBCU 12 years ago, the company is now owned by Universal International Studios.

UIS maintains it will still be operating in the region, but seeking out productions on a case-by-case basis.

Matchbox’s closure comes as an additional blow in a precarious industry, following the closure of post-production house Cutting Edge.

The post house, which had offices across Australia, went into liquidation 8 months ago after a boom in off-shore productions waned.



This seems to be a recurring pattern in the Australian screen industry, as Screen Australia makes bids to bring Hollywood to our shores.

Offering a 30% tax offset for international productions, it seems our industry is constantly at the vagaries of the yanks.

The conclusion of one of Australia’s most prolific production companies should call this reliance into question.

Managing director Alastair McKinnon said he is “immensely proud of the achievements of the entire Matchbox team”.

Hopefully this energy can be continued forward in Australian productions.