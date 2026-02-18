Yes, it’s been 20 years since Hannah Montana – and yes, she’s back

Two decades after Hannah Montanna first appeared on our screens, Miley Cyrus returns to her itchy wigs one last time.

Disney just announced a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special that will “celebrate the iconic series that defined a generation — exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut.”

For many Montana-heads, this is a wildly exciting promise. The special will be hosted by Cyrus and Alex Cooper, host of the podcast Call Her Daddy. Additionally, old sets from the show, like the wardrobe and family living room, will be re-created.

Complete with archival footage and a promised in-depth discussion, the special is shaping up to be a juicy nostalgia fest.

Cyrus looks back fondly, stating “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.”

The comments of a cryptic video posted to X by Disney+ announcing the special reveal just how excited the fans are, one simply commenting “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.”

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+.

First premiering in 2006, Hannah Montana shaped a generation of young women and pop-stars, becoming a symbol of empowerment and poor disguises.

Cyrus continued to grow up in the spotlight, grateful to the character of Hannah, but has expressed difficulty peaking at an early age.

When interviewed at 28, she discussed the age being a normal time people figure out what to pursue – but, seemingly, that had already been decided for her.

The special is Cyrus’ “way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years”, as a young star ages and changes in the spotlight.

Child stars victims of the world’s eyes have recently been reclaiming their childhood, as Jeanette McCurdy of iCarly fame continues to speak out about her abusive showbusiness childhood.

Most recently, McCurdy published her debut novel Half His Age, detailing her relationship with an older, successful man.

The re-evaluation of childstars continues, but Cyrus looks optimistically at her past and the beloved Hannah Montana.

The anniversary special will air on Disney+ March 24th.