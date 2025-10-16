Kim Kardashian sheds light on the reason behind her divorce from Kanye West

She cited his inability to change as a major reason behind the split

Superstar media personality Kim Kardashian has revealed the details leading up to her 2022 divorce from rapper Kanye “Ye” West.

Kardashian was a recent guest on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she shared that many of the issues in her relationship with Ye stemmed from troubles he was experiencing with his mental health.

Photo by Leon Neal / AFP /Getty

The rapper, who publicly announced his diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2016, was allegedly struggling heavily during 2022 and was unwilling to help himself, according to Kardashian.

“You want to be supportive and you want to help figure that out,” Kardashian said.

“But when someone isn’t willing to make changes that would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic.”

She also spoke about a specific incident in which Ye experienced a mental health episode and bought — then gave away — five Lamborghinis. She cited this “lack of stability” as a major reason for the divorce.

Kardashian and Ye share four children, and she went into detail about the challenges of going through a divorce with kids involved.

“When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay,” Kardashian said.

“You really have to take your time and wait to see if there’ll be changes.”

The episode shed new light on the difficulties in their relationship, both quelling and fueling rumours that have circulated since the divorce announcement nearly three years ago.

Ye has yet to comment on the claims in any official capacity.