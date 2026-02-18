Bruce Springsteen takes stance against Trump regime with America tour

“The cavalry is coming!” said Springsteen

Following The Boss’s release of his new protest song Streets of Minneapolis, Springsteen will hit the road with his E Street Band.

Beginning in Minneapolis on March 31st, the tour winds through America and closes metres from the White House at National Parks, Washington D.C, on May 27th.

The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour is set to be a powerful middle finger to Trump’s tyrannical regime, labelled a “wanna-be king” by Springsteen. Returning with his backing band of over 50 years, the gang are all back together.

Streets of Minneapolis takes direct aim at current American political disruption, attacking ICE and memorialising victims Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Springsteen sings “singing through the bloody mist, we’ll take our stand for this land”, an inspiring war-cry in dark times.

The tour aims to celebrate and defend “American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack.”

Springsteen’s music often talks of the struggles of the working class, a particular acoustic style that can be very appealing to the right-wing (please see: Kid Rock). But Springsteen has stuck to his morals, and isn’t backing away from politics later in life.

Tensions in America against ICE continue to grow. Just recently, the supreme court allowed federal agents to stop and interrogate people in Los Angeles if speaking Spanish or appearing Latino.

The decision is incredibly concerning for Americans, who fear more civil rights will be slowly worn away by an increasingly prejudiced system.

In the face of politically turbulent times, Springsteen’s hope for a changed America appears as a light amongst the darkness.