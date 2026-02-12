How to watch BTS ARIRANG World Tour live: Cinema dates, Netflix stream & times

After a four-year hiatus, BTS reunite for ARIRANG — here’s a guide to stadium and at-home viewing.

BTS have announced a global live broadcast event tied to their forthcoming BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’, giving fans multiple ways to watch the group’s long-awaited full-band return.

After completing their mandatory military service and stepping back from group activities in 2022, ARIRANG marks BTS’s first full tour together in four years. And for those unable to secure stadium tickets, the rollout is expansive.

Live in cinemas

Two tour dates will be screened live in cinemas worldwide:

Goyang, South Korea — April 11, 2026

Tokyo, Japan — April 18, 2026

These are same-day live broadcasts rather than pre-recorded concert films. Depending on territory, cinemas will offer multiple screening times to accommodate time differences, with some regions also planning replay screenings in the days following the live events.

Tickets go on sale globally on February 25 at 10:00 AM KST (12:00 PM AEDT in Sydney). Full details of participating cinemas will be available via btsliveviewing.com, where fans can search by city once listings go live.

The theatrical experience is also being positioned as a premium option, with participating locations optimised for Dolby Atmos audio.

Online livestreaming (official platforms)

In addition to the cinema and Netflix events, BigHit has confirmed official online livestreams for the opening weekend of the stadium tour.

Dates: April 9, 11 and 12, 2026.

Platform: Official digital platforms, typically Weverse Concerts.

Unlike the Netflix comeback special — which is a large-scale celebratory broadcast — these streams will present the full-length stadium concert experience for fans watching from home.

For both the cinema broadcasts and the official online streams, delayed single-view options are expected. These typically run the following weekend, allowing fans in difficult time zones to watch a replay.

Streaming options

The comeback extends beyond theatres and dedicated concert platforms.

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will stream live on Netflix from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul at 8:00 PM KST, which translates to 10:00 PM in Sydney. The event is included within standard Netflix subscription plans — no separate ticket required.

ARMY Membership holders will have the opportunity to apply for free on-site participation via a Weverse raffle for the Gwanghwamun Square event. A limited allocation of general tickets will also be made available through NOL Ticket (launching February 23), though the raffle is expected to be the primary access point.

Meanwhile, the documentary BTS: THE RETURN will premiere on Netflix on March 27, 2026. As a standard release, it is expected to drop at around 6:00 PM Sydney time (midnight Pacific Time), following Netflix’s typical global rollout schedule. Both the documentary and livestream will be available in 4K (Ultra HD) for Premium subscribers.

For those planning to tune into the livestream, Netflix generally activates its “Join Live” option approximately 30 minutes before broadcast.

With a new album, ARIRANG, arriving March 20, the group’s return is being staged across stadiums, cinemas, official concert platforms and streaming services — a multi-format comeback scaled to match their global audience.