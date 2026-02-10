BTS is teaming up with Diplo on new release ARIRANG

BTS knows how to keep a fanbase alive and well.

It was a happy new year indeed for BTS’s army after they announced a new album and massive 79 date world tour last month – and now it’s only getting better as they’ve confirmed a collab with one of the world’s biggest DJs.

Diplo’s called it “the craziest album ever” and said “the biggest thing [he’s] ever done” – some very promising words from a Grammy winning producer who’s CV is already pretty stacked.

Diplo’s no stranger to the K-Pop game, either, and has worked with some names like G-Dragon, CL, Jennie, and BLACKPINK since back in 2010.

The work’s called ARIRANG, which is the title of Korea’s most beloved folk song, and is their first studio album in about five years after all seven members finally completed their mandatory military service for their home country.

Still, Diplo reckons they haven’t lost one bit of their creative spark over their time away, calling them “true professionals” and “hands on creatives”.

The world doesn’t seem to be too worried they might’ve lost their touch either, with the tour announcement creating a scramble for tickets like no other.

All up, the stars stand to make more than one billion dollars from their endeavours over the next year, so it’s no wonder Diplo is so stoked to be working with them.

There’s some other names circulating around who are rumoured to be mixed into the cauldron of ARIRANG, but none are confirmed besides Diplo, and none bring quite the same A-list status.

Exactly how much of the album he’s had a hand in is not quite clear just yet, but either way, it sounds like fans can safely expect some good stuff to come March 20th.