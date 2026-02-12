Here’s everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber’s Rhode launch in Australia

After years of waiting, Hailey Bieber hopes you’re hungry!

If you’re getting FOMO over the peptide eye patches everybody’s trying, or inexplicably envious of mirror selfies featuring the iconic lip gloss phone case – fear no more, Rhode has officially landed!

It’s only been just over three years since Hailey Bieber debuted her makeup and skincare brand, but the beauty line has quickly amassed an international cult following with its viral Peptide Lip Treatments, skin-glistening Glazing Milk and on-the-go Pocket Blushes.

After launching successfully in the United Kingdom via Sephora three months ago, Rhode has finally made its way to Australian and New Zealand shores. From February 12, Bieber’s coveted beauty brand will begin to roll out in Mecca stores nationwide.

Bieber recently shared with Vogue that Rhode’s Oceanic expansion feels “like a major milestone in our journey…”, gushing that “…it’s been amazing to feel the buzz here.” The founder herself is currently in Sydney, set to speak at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event on February 13.

Mecca’s flagship stores in Sydney’s George Street and Melbourne’s Bourke Street are the first to receive the cult-status line, with the majority of other Mecca stores dropping the products from Friday, February 13. Additionally, Rhode is available to shop on Mecca’s online store and now ships to us directly from the brand’s online store.

That’s not all – Rhode is taking over Sydney’s A.P Bakery in Surry Hills to celebrate the brand’s down under release!

Open February 12-15 from 7:30 to 3pm daily, Rhode Bakery promises all the sweet treats one could possibly desire – including Rhode lamingtons, coffees, pastries and blueberry buttermilk waffles.

In line with the Bakery’s blueberry theme, Rhode has also announced a limited-edition, Mecca exclusive product – a brand-new Sugarberry flavour joins the Peptide Lip Treatment family!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

Even if you’re not a beauty guru or skincare connoisseur, you’d be insane to pass up a stack of blueberry waffles – potentially even served by Hailey Bieber herself.

Updates on the Rhode Bakery pop-up and Australian/New Zealand release can be found on Rhode’s Instagram and website.