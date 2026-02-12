Are you brave enough to step Inside the Manosphere? Louis Theroux is

The journalist who has seen it all braves one of his most terrifying challenges yet – incel ideology.

Documentarian, podcaster, and perhaps one of the only consistently trustworthy men remaining in media Louis Theroux is back – and this time, he’s diving headfirst into one of the darker corners of the internet.

Following the success of Adolescence, one of 2025’s most talked-about series, Netflix presents Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere – Theroux’s first feature-length documentary for the platform.

A short synopsis shares that the 90-minute film follows Theroux as he travels Miami, New York and Marbella to meet “influencers and content creators at the extreme end of the ‘Manosphere’.”

Key figures such as Harrison Sullivan (HS Tikky Tokky), Myron Gaines, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (Sneako) and more appear; each presenting their take on traditional gender values, masculinity and their respective roles within an ecosystem bolstering a “global men’s rights movement”.

For those blissfully unaware, the “manosphere” is an online network that, on the surface, aims to unpack the modern-day struggles of men (such as health and fitness, dating or fatherhood), but tend to fall back on misogynistic, sexist or extremist rhetoric.

With discussion points often led by infamous influencers such as Andrew Tate, the “manosphere” often unites through reinforcing the idea that men are the “victims” of the current sociopolitical climate and a general opposition to feminism.

Despite the heavy material, Theroux has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Just last year, Theroux was harassed at gunpoint by the IDF during the filming of his documentary The Settlers, which detailed the illegal Israeli settlers and far-right Zionists that occupy the Palestinian West Bank.

In 2022, he released Forbidden America, a docuseries that tracked social media phenomena in the US, following alt-right influencers, Soundcloud rappers and rising OnlyFans stars.

If there’s anybody experienced enough to tactfully tackle these “victimised” influencers, it’s bound to be Louis Theroux.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere will hit Netflix on March 11. Check out the teaser trailer above.