From Gatsby to glory.

Odette is stepping into a new era.

The ARIA-nominated singer-songwriter sat down ahead of her mesmerising Gatsby at the Green Light performance at Sydney Opera House, revealing details of her first independent album; five years in the making and due this August.

Known for her fusion of piano, spoken word, and poetic storytelling, the 28-year-old artist is “so excited” for her upcoming release.

Since her 2018 debut ‘To a Stranger,’ Odette has captivated audiences with raw honesty. Her upcoming album marks her first release since 2021’s ‘Herald.’

