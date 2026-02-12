Invertigo is the rollercoaster horror that’ll ruin theme parks forever

If Final Destination 3 wasn’t enough, Invertigo promises to take the same terror to new heights.

Ever lie awake at night ruminating over those YouTube videos of amusement park rides breaking down in mid-air? Invertigo may just be the movie for you.

Capstone Pictures and Tea Shop, the team behind another high-stakes thriller Fall (get it?) are back to truly annihilate any fears of heights viewers may hold close.

Invertigo is said to follow a group of reckless, risk-taking teenagers that somehow convince a young, probably minimum-wage earning, theme park worker to let them test out a brand-new rollercoaster before it opens to the public.

The thrill-ride takes a horrifying turn as a system failure traps the teens hundreds of feet in the air, initiating an anxiety-inducing fight for survival that threatens to be amplified by “buried traumas and hidden tensions”.

Sounds terrifying for the teenagers, but imagine being in the shoes of the ill-fated theme park employee when the boss finds out that the rollercoaster’s debut has been inconvenienced by these inevitable fatalities.

The film is set to be directed by Matthias Hoene, who indicated that fear is at the heart of Invertigo – “…both the immediate, visceral kind and the deeper fears we carry with us. Setting the story high above the ground allowed us to push the tension to an extreme, but it’s the emotional pressure between these characters that truly drives the film.”

Inde Navarrette is set to lead the thriller, whose recent credits include Superman & Lois, Thirteen Reasons Why, and the unreleased horror film Obsession, which follows a music store employee who wishes on a haunted toy that his childhood best friend will fall in love with him.

Filming for Invertigo is slated to begin this month. If you’re a fan of isolation or situational horrors in the vein of Buried, Frozen or The Shallows – Invertigo is one to add to your watchlist.