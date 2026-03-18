Placebo reimagines Debut Album for 30th Anniversary; Announces Tour

Hip hip, hooray!

Three decades after they first shocked the world with their androgynous glam-punk anthem ‘Nancy Boy,’ Placebo is giving their past a futuristic glow-up.

The band has announced RE:CREATED, a complete reworking of their iconic 1996 debut album, set for release on June 19.

Rather than a simple remaster, Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal have crafted what they call a “director’s cut,” dragging the original master tapes into the 21st century by infusing them with the weight and energy of 30 years of live performance.

To accompany the release, the duo has unveiled an extensive UK and European arena tour that promises to be a deep dive for purists.

The setlists will pull from their first two albums, Placebo and Without You I’m Nothing, featuring songs that haven’t been played live in over two decades.

The trek kicks off in September and includes a massive stop at London’s OVO Arena Wembley this December.

The announcement marks a dramatic shift in perspective for a band that once viewed retrospective tours as a “hideously materialistic endeavour.”

After battling disillusionment during their 20th-anniversary run, Molko and Olsdal now see RE:CREATED as a celebration, a way to honour their younger, rawer selves while finally possessing the studio knowledge to realise their original vision.

Check it out here.

Placebo 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Sep 28: Oporto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena

Sep 29: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

Oct 1: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)

Oct 3: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club

Oct 5: Toulouse, France – Zenith

Oct 7: Nantes, France – Zenith

Oct 9: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Oct 12: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Oct 15: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena

Oct 16: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna

Oct 18: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena

Oct 20: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Oct 22: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Oct 24: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall

Oct 26: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Oct 27: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 29: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Nov 1: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome

Nov 2: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Nov 4: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Nov 6: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Nov 9: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Nov 10: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Nov 13: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

Nov 15: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall

Nov 16: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov 18: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Nov 21: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Nov 23: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov 25: Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov 28: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena

Nov 30: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Dec 2: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Dec 4: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena

Dec 5: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

Dec 7: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena