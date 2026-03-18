Placebo reimagines Debut Album for 30th Anniversary; Announces Tour

Hip hip, hooray!
Three decades after they first shocked the world with their androgynous glam-punk anthem ‘Nancy Boy,’ Placebo is giving their past a futuristic glow-up.
The band has announced RE:CREATED, a complete reworking of their iconic 1996 debut album, set for release on June 19.
Rather than a simple remaster, Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal have crafted what they call a “director’s cut,” dragging the original master tapes into the 21st century by infusing them with the weight and energy of 30 years of live performance.
To accompany the release, the duo has unveiled an extensive UK and European arena tour that promises to be a deep dive for purists.
The setlists will pull from their first two albums, Placebo and Without You I’m Nothing, featuring songs that haven’t been played live in over two decades.
The trek kicks off in September and includes a massive stop at London’s OVO Arena Wembley this December.
The announcement marks a dramatic shift in perspective for a band that once viewed retrospective tours as a “hideously materialistic endeavour.”
After battling disillusionment during their 20th-anniversary run, Molko and Olsdal now see RE:CREATED as a celebration, a way to honour their younger, rawer selves while finally possessing the studio knowledge to realise their original vision.
Placebo 30th Anniversary Tour Dates
Sep 28: Oporto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena
Sep 29: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno
Oct 1: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)
Oct 3: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club
Oct 5: Toulouse, France – Zenith
Oct 7: Nantes, France – Zenith
Oct 9: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Oct 12: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Oct 15: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena
Oct 16: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna
Oct 18: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena
Oct 20: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Oct 22: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Oct 24: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall
Oct 26: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Oct 27: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Oct 29: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Nov 1: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome
Nov 2: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Nov 4: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Nov 6: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Nov 9: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Nov 10: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Nov 13: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
Nov 15: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall
Nov 16: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Nov 18: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Nov 21: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Nov 23: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Nov 25: Paris, France – Accor Arena
Nov 28: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena
Nov 30: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Dec 2: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Dec 4: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena
Dec 5: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
Dec 7: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena