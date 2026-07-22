They finally fixed the La La Land poster detail that has haunted Ryan Gosling for years

Finally, the day Ryan Gosling has been waiting for has arrived.

Ryan Gosling has not been quiet about his dislike for his hand positioning in the La La Land poster.

If you hadn’t noticed, his hand was sat at an awkward, flat angle, that stood out next to Emma Stone’s perfectly elongated one.

Gosling, who has been known to label the pose as “La La Hand”, said in 2024 to the Wall Street Journal about the haunting poster.

“We’re dancing, Emma and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie.

We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool.

I was sure it was cooler.”

Now, Lionsgate has revealed the new design for La La Land’s theatrical release poster, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the film.

And now, all has been made right, with La La Land returning to the big screen for its anniversary.