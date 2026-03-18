After Five Years, JAM Returns with the Empowering Anthem ‘BODY OF WORK’

THE RETURN!!

After a five-year hiatus, Naarm-based Filipino singer-songwriter JAM has re-emerged with a mission: to create music that does exactly what her name suggests.

And with her latest single, ‘BODY OF WORK,’ she provides a sonic vision board for anyone in need of a serious confidence reset.

JAM’s artistic identity is built on powerful manifestations and raw humanity, and ‘BODY OF WORK’ is the perfect embodiment of that ethos.

On the surface, the track is a punchy, self-assured pop anthem.

Her formidable vocals glide over a production that is both modern and empowering, designed to be played at maximum volume while you map out your future goals.

It sounds like the work of an artist who has never doubted her place in the world.

However, the song’s true power lies in its vulnerable origin. As JAM reveals, this unapologetic banger was actually written from the depths of her lowest point.

Struggling with her mental health and self-worth, she created a character, a stronger, more confident version of herself, to pull her out of the darkness.

The result is a fascinating paradox: a song born from self-doubt that sounds like the ultimate declaration of self-love.

The lyrics cleverly reframe her inner critic as a “hater,” and the chorus, inspired by a podcast, becomes a mantra of self-acceptance.

The bridge, where she affirms, “I embody greatness inside of me,” feels less like a lyric and more like a hard-won revelation.

With ‘BODY OF WORK,’ JAM is staking her claim in the music scene. The song serves as a powerful reminder that we are all a collection of our struggles and triumphs.

It’s an invitation for the listener to look in the mirror and recognise that they, too, are a great body of work.