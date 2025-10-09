The Hives Declare Their Eternal Status with New Album and Monumental Shows

Playing what they call “the biggest shows they’ve ever done,” Swedish garage-rock icons The Hives are solidifying their legendary status with their seventh studio album, ‘The Hives Forever Forever The Hives.’

The band’s trajectory continues its upward swing, fuelled by the energetic new record and a triumphant return to the stage.

The album, described by the band as “stadium music” follows their successful comeback album in 2023 and was in part inspired by their experiences playing arena shows, including a noted support slot for AC/DC in Australia .

In our recent interview, the band shared the quirky origin of their name, revealing “Hives” is a reference to a rash, and they added “The” because all good bands start with “The”.

Now, decades into a celebrated and interesting career, The Hives are not just a name, but a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Big thanks to Sprocket for making this chat possible!

Connect with The Hives here!