The Simpsons showrunner fuels hope for a Hit & Run revival

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE

Hope, dear Simpsons fans, is once again blooming in Springfield.

Matt Selman, the long-time showrunner for the beloved animated series, has fanned the flames of speculation regarding a revival of the cult classic video game, The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

In a recent interview, Selman addressed the growing chatter surrounding the 2003 title, which famously blended the irreverent humour of the show with the open-world mechanics of Grand Theft Auto.

“Never say never,” he teased, acknowledging the game’s enduring legacy. “We know people love it. We know they want it, so that’s good.”

The game, which sold over three million copies, has seen its fanbase only grow in the decades since its release, making it a prime candidate for a remaster.

The stars appear to be aligning. Original developer Radical Entertainment has recently reformed as New Radical Games, specialising in remastering classic titles, with their new website heavily featuring nods to the yellow family.

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This, combined with Microsoft’s revival of its backward compatibility program, has fuelled the fire.

Selman, who helped write the original game, recalled a pivotal creative battle: ensuring players could freely enter and exit vehicles, a now-beloved feature the developers initially resisted.

While licensing issues remain a “complicated corporate octopus,” the showrunner’s words offer the clearest sign yet that a trip back to this open-world Springfield might eventually be on the itinerary.