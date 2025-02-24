Microsoft Reportedly have a New Xbox Controller in Development

Microsoft have reportedly been developing a new Xbox Controller with DualSense-like features, a new update amid the constant console wars

Recent leaks suggest Microsoft is developing a new Xbox controller that could mark a significant departure from their traditional design philosophy.

According to leaker eXtas1s, evidence found in Cloud Gaming files points to a controller that incorporates several highly requested features, including haptic feedback similar to Sony’s PS5 DualSense.

The most notable change appears to be the inclusion of haptic feedback technology, a feature Xbox boss Phil Spencer has previously praised in Sony’s DualSense controller.

This development isn’t entirely surprising, as documents accidentally leaked during the 2023 FTC v Microsoft case had already revealed Microsoft’s interest in implementing this technology.

Another significant change is the apparent shift away from removable AA batteries in favour of a built-in rechargeable battery.

This would align Xbox’s controller design with competitors Nintendo and PlayStation, though it marks a departure from Microsoft’s long-standing position of offering users the choice between traditional and rechargeable batteries.

The rumored controller is also said to include gesture controls for wake functionality, adding a modern touch to the peripheral’s feature set.

If these rumors prove true, the adoption of haptic feedback by Xbox could have industry-wide implications.

Currently, many developers hesitate to fully utilize the PS5’s haptic capabilities due to its platform exclusivity.

With both major console manufacturers offering the feature, developers may be more inclined to implement advanced haptic feedback in their games.

While these reports align with previously leaked information and Microsoft’s public statements, they remain unconfirmed.

However, unlike previous speculation that tied new controller features to the next console generation, these leaks suggest the updated controller could arrive sooner, potentially providing current Xbox users with an enhanced gaming experience.

As always with rumours like these, its advisable to take it with a grain of salt.

However, if true it could prove to be an interesting development for the Xbox Console.

For more Game, Music and Film related news keep in touch here.