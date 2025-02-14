Green Room with Ra Ra Viper

Ra Ra Viper brings their high-energy vibe to Happy Mag’s Green Room for a gaming sesh

Wollongong’s indie rockers, Ra Ra Viper, recently swung by Happy Mag’s Green Room for a gaming sesh, diving into the hilariously chaotic world of Gang Beasts.

True to form, the band brought their signature energy and camaraderie, turning the gaming setup into an extension of their electrifying stage presence.

The timing couldn’t have been better, as Ra Ra Viper are fresh off the release of their debut album, Big Speak. This record captures the evolution of a band that started with casual jam sessions and has grown into a finely tuned sonic powerhouse.

Reflecting on their journey, the band shared, “Knowing that this opportunity might not come again, we’ve poured immense blood, sweat, and emotion into this album over the last seven months. We are incredibly proud and happy to have created something that not only captures this unique period in all of our lives but does so in a way that will have a lasting, positive impact.”

Produced by Andy Lawson (Noah Dillon, Fool Nelson, Verge Collection), Big Speak pushed the band to expand their creative horizons. Experimenting with intricate three-guitar arrangements and diving into darker, more textured soundscapes, the album draws inspiration from artists like Fontaines D.C., IDLES, King Krule, and The Oh Sees. The result is a dynamic and emotive body of work that stays true to the raw energy of their live shows.

Speaking of live shows, Ra Ra Viper are renowned for their sweat-soaked, high-energy performances. They’ve built a strong fanbase through their magnetic stage presence, and with upcoming sets at Party In The Paddock and Yours & Owls Festival, the band is showing no signs of slowing down.

