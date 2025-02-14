Indie/Garage project mumdeathcake has just released his debut EP ‘The Big Slow’

Naarm/Melbourne based lofi-indie/garage project mumdeathcake has a debut EP release out now for your listening pleasure

If the slightly morbid name didn’t catch your attention, his genre-defying music certainly will, blending the gritty spirit of quintessential alt-guitar rock—think Dinosaur Jr.—with echoes of early grunge gods.

mumdeathcake is an indie/garage project based out of Naarm/Melbourne.

It is the solo project of multi-talented musician Darcy Eddy, who uses his music as a way to express both inner personal experiences and outer love for the industry.

His tracks dive deep into themes of love and acceptance, as well as ways to navigate grief and overcome difficulties in life.

The overall theme of personal acceptance is exceedingly clear in his music, and the new EP of his solo project ‘The Big Slow’ is a testament to that.

‘The Big Slow’ is a bittersweet and soul-glaring peek into the mind behind mumdeathcake, with overarching themes of the hopeless and the hopeful.

The solo project was formed as a means of expression in any musical sense, and it has become a haven for Darcy who now has the talent of musical expression at his fingertips.

Beginning at the height of COVID, mumdeathcake was born out of difficult beginnings.

A new project in a barren and uncertain time for the Australian and Global music industry.

It has since thrived however and has geared up for its debut EP release ‘The Big Slow’ which accompanies many of Darcy’s former releases such as ‘Black-Eyed Susan’.

The eloquent marriage of garage and indie elements with lofi/alt tones has made it an exciting new project.

The EP however is a big step into the right direction for the artist, who is sure to make heads turn with his elevating sound.

If you want to keep updated with all the exciting news ahead for the artist check out his spotify here, or go listen to ‘The Big Slow’ now.