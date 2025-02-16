Shakira Hospitalised in Peru

The Colombian singer/songwriter has recently revealed she is dealing with a health issue while on tour in Peru

Certainly not on my bingo card for 2025, Shakira has just announced she has been hospitalised following an illness in Peru.

This has led to the superstar performer having to cancel the Peru concert on her tour, amid more health concerns.

The artist kicked off her World Tour earlier last week, however she has already pulled out of her Peruvian tour date with ‘abdominal issues’.

The Colombian pop-star took to instagram to share the news, and stated that she was “very sad” and hopeful that she could be discharged in order to bring the show to her fans.

The news comes after she recently kicked off her tour with the first date starting her trip around the world in Rio, Brazil.

Fans worldwide have expressed concern following Shakira’s unexpected hospitalization in Peru.

The multi-Grammy award winner’s health scare comes at a particularly significant time, as this tour marks her first global trek in seven years.

Her spectacular opening night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, had been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, making the sudden cancellation of her Peru date all the more impactful.

Tour organizers have yet to announce whether the concert will be rescheduled or how this might affect upcoming tour dates.

Medical professionals at the Lima hospital where Shakira is being treated have remained discrete about the specific nature of her abdominal issues.

However, the artist’s social media update suggested a cautiously optimistic outlook for her recovery.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie‘ singer’s dedicated fanbase has flooded social media with messages of support and well-wishes, using the hashtag #GetWellSoonShakira, which quickly began trending globally.

The singer will hopefully to back on the glitter covered stage soon for the remainder of her World Tour.