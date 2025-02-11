61 Years After First US Show, Beatles Win Grammy with AI Track!

On this day in 1964 The Beatles touched down in DC for their first-ever US show! 🎸

The Washington Coliseum was packed with 8,000 screaming fans and needed 350+ cops to keep order. Fun fact: they had to keep stopping to rotate Ringo’s drums because of the weird circular stage setup 😅 Played 12 songs including “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and the whole thing was filmed by CBS for theaters! Pure Beatles magic ✨

And in 2025, their AI-assisted track “Now and Then” brought home a Grammy, proving their legacy and innovation lives on 🏆