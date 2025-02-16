Goonies Sequel Finally Confirmed

After a strenuous few years for fans, a sequel for the 1985 hit family adventure has finally bubbled to the surface

After years of on again, off again debates surrounding a possible sequel, the news of a new Goonies film has finally been confirmed.

This comes after many of the cast members strongly denied claims that we would soon be returning cinematically to Astoria.

However, last Friday news broke that Warner bros. Had tapped director Potsy Ponciroli to write a screenplay for the sequel.

And as one of the longest rumoured projects out of Warner Bros. it seems appropriate that fans finally have some hope for the sequel.

And just in case that wasn’t good enough, wait till you hear who sits in the producer’s seat.

Along with Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario, Steven Spielberg is also set to produce to flick for Amblin Entertainment.

And helping them with the task is the original Goonies script writer Chris Colombus.

Although the majority of important roles behind the camera seems to have been sorted, there is still no director attached to the project.

Just in case you’re not familiar with the original film, the Goonies was a 1985 film centred around a group of kids who find a treasure map and soon set out after the treasure to save their homes.

They soon become entangled with a group of criminals and have to battle against numerous traps in order to discover the treasure.

It’s a fun-filled family adventure with an ensemble cast of youthful superstars.

Among the names are Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin and Ke Huay Quan.

The movie was a smash hit success back in the 80s and has since gone on to become a cult classic among fans.

Such a classic that over 40 years later it has inspired a sequel.

Keep up to date with more Film, Television, Music and Entertainment news here.