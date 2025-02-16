Drake Set to Headline all Three Nights of Wireless

Currently on his Australian Tour, Drake has just been announced as the marquee headline act for all Three Nights at Wireless Festival

Straight after his brand new album release last week and in the midst of his Australian leg of the tour, we have some new Drizzy news for you.

The Canadian Rapper/singer-songwriter is set for a return to the Wireless festival in the UK for three consecutive Headline acts.

This unprecedented move marks the first time in Wireless Festival‘s history that a single artist has been booked to headline all three nights.

The announcement comes as the Toronto native continues to dominate global charts with his latest album release.

The decision to book Drake for three consecutive nights reflects both his immense drawing power and the festival’s confidence in his ability to deliver unique experiences each evening.

The booking follows Drake’s record-breaking Australian tour, where he has been performing to sold-out arenas across the country.

The Wireless appearances are set to feature an enhanced production setup, with sources suggesting a stage design specifically created for these festival shows.

Ticket demand is expected to be unprecedented, with festival organizers implementing new systems to manage the anticipated rush.

Priority will be given to fans wanting to attend all three nights, with a special “Three Night Pass” being introduced for the first time in the festival’s history.

Festival organizers have hinted that each performance will feature different setlists and special guests, ensuring a fresh experience for fans attending multiple shows.

Of the special guests already announced there is; PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Mandem and Burna Boy.

Given Drake’s extensive collaborator network and Wireless Festival’s history of surprise performances, there is sure to be a few special surprise guests also.

While we can only ruminate on who they might be, you’ll have to wait and see.