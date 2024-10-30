Must-See Gigs of 2025: Cat Power, Flaming Lips, and Tom Odell

Australia is in for a monumental start to 2025, with a wave of groundbreaking gigs set to hit in January and March.

Kicking things off, Tom Odell will bring his latest album Black Friday to life at Sydney Opera House this January, performing alongside The Metropolitan Orchestra in what’s set to be a stunning show of cinematic indie anthems.

Then in March, psychedelic legends The Flaming Lips will bring their beloved Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots to Australian fans, followed by Cat Power’s breathtaking tribute to Dylan’s iconic 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert.

Each show promises a unique experience, spanning soul-stirring vocals, technicolor theatrics, and a touch of rock history in what’s shaping up to be a season of unforgettable live music.

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

Cat Power is bringing a momentous Dylan tribute to Australia, diving into the legend’s most controversial and era-defining gig, the 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert.

When Dylan famously flipped the switch to electric mid-set, he stunned purists and rewired the DNA of rock ‘n’ roll forever.

Nearly 60 years later, Chan Marshall is breathing fresh life into that era with a rendition that’s as much homage as it is her own reimagining.

The vibe is reverent yet daring, with Marshall’s haunting vocals doing justice to Dylan classics like “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” and “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues.”

Dropping by major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and even Byron Bay’s Bluesfest, Cat Power’s version is poised to hit different – don’t miss her on March 3 in Sydney and March 6 in Melbourne, with special guest Buck Meek.

Tickets here.

The Flaming Lips: Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Tour

Alt-psych royalty The Flaming Lips are finally making their way back to Australia, ready to unleash the fan-favourite Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in full – and if you know The Lips, you know this is going to be a spectacle of euphoric proportions.

From mind-bending visuals to cosmic jams like “Do You Realize??” and “Fight Test,” Wayne Coyne and crew are bringing one of alt-rock’s most trippy albums to life.

Expect an audio-visual experience like no other – if you have ever caught one of their gigs you will know what we mean – filled with rainbow colours, confetti, and Coyne’s signature surrealist energy.

The band will be stopping by Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane from late January to early February.

Head here for tickets and more info.

Tom Odell with The Metropolitan Orchestra: Black Friday in Sydney

Tom Odell’s two exclusive shows at the Sydney Opera House will take his latest release, Black Friday, to a whole new level.

Teaming up with The Metropolitan Orchestra, Odell’s live setup is set to be a cinematic affair, giving tracks like “Answer Phone” and “Loving You Will Be the Death of Me” a lush orchestral glow.

It’s an exciting evolution for Odell, who’s stripped his usual piano-driven ballads down to reveal raw, open-hearted lyrics, now elevated by sweeping, full-band arrangements.

Don’t sleep on this double-header at one of Australia’s most iconic venues – tickets here.

Whether it’s Dylan’s legacy through Cat Power, The Flaming Lips’ psyched-out performance art, or Tom Odell’s introspective symphonies, 2025 is shaping up to kick start one of the most unforgettable seasons in live music.

Grab those tickets, mark your calendars, and get ready to be part of history.