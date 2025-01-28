Hit the Floor with ‘Late Nights’: Afs Williams’ Highly Danceable New Single

Sydney’s dance scene is on fire, blending electronic beats, rap, and boundary-pushing talent at every turn.

Afs Williams is giving Sydney’s nightlife the jolt it’s been waiting for, with his new single ‘Late Nights’ that feels like it could be a club anthem in the making.

A rising star in Australia’s buzzing dance scene, Williams, teamed up with producer Open Till L8, brings the wild energy of EDM together with the smooth, confident flow of rap. The result is a track that’s as electrifying as it is introspective.

From the start, ‘Late Nights’ feels like a late-night reflection, tapping into those hours when the world’s half-asleep but the music—and the possibilities—keep rolling.

Williams’ flow is effortlessly smooth but packs serious punch, his lyrics weaving through the hustle and the hedonism. He talks about the “floor, streets, and air,” hinting at everything from the grind of the club circuit to those quiet moments when it all slows down. There’s a clear recognition of what it takes to thrive in those spaces—and what you risk when you pour everything into the music.

The production is another standout, striking the perfect balance between raw and polished. Open Till L8’s beats feel both grounded and expansive, creating a vibe that builds anticipation throughout.

It’s clear Williams isn’t just following trends—he’s blending genres, firmly planted in the RnB-electronic world but with a restless edge that sets him apart.

Australia’s dance scene—think PNAU, VLOSSOM, Channings—has always known what gets people moving. But Williams brings something new to the table, tapping into a late-night vibe that feels all his own. It’s an RnB spin on a scene often defined by club-ready pop and house, a track that works as much for the party as it does for the comedown (if that comedown is at a day club). It’s the perfect intro to a career that’s sure to be packed with more genre-blurring moments ahead.

Afs Williams is quickly becoming one of Sydney’s most exciting new voices. If ‘Late Nights’ is anything to go by, his future is as bright as the neon lights of the clubs he’s bound to conquer.

Listen to ‘Late Nights’ below: