Outlaw music festival is back this year!

Outlaw festival 2025 is back this year, with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan reuniting for a summer festival tour around the states

Rise and shine campers, Outlaw Music festival is officially back for another year touring around the USA.

The festival returns on the back of last year’s successful run through the United States from June through to September.

With iconic stages such as The Hollywood Bowl, playing host to a wide array of musical talent throughout the ages.

Recently the festival has held the likes of; Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Robert Plant, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson.

Last year’s run ended shortly for Willie Nelson after health complications brought his time with the festival to an end.

However, the folk and country star is back in the saddle and has reunited with fellow folk icon Bob Dylan for a re-run in 2025.

During the previous year, Dylan stayed on the tour whilst Lukas Nelson stepped into his fathers shoes, singing all the family favourites.

This year’s lineup has an extended tour schedule from May through to September, with an onslaught of musical acts joining them along the way.

Wilco, Billy Strings, Lake Street Drive and Waxahatchee are all slated to perform at Outlaw this year.

It’s fair to say that the festival is among good company, with some of the greatest folk acts of all time on full display.

The tour will kick off this May, starting its legendary run at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

This is before it makes its way through a 34 date schedule, ending the summit at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin.

Tickets go on sale on the 7th of Feb, and make sure you check the lineup details as the acts/artists may vary dependant on location.

For some more info on the festival go check out their official website, or brush up on some of country and folks finest here.