Sydney Opera House announces free gig this March

The Sydney Opera House has just graced us with a free concert announcement this march, featuring some homegrown favourites

Seven-time ARIA award winning singer/songwriter Dan Sultan will headline a free gig this March at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

The one-night only performance is the artist’s Sydney stop on his national tour, marking his expansive 20 year career.

Sultan describes the Forecourt stage as “Iconic” and with a deep profound connection to the roots of Australian music.

Sultan currently has seven studio albums to his name, and has earned acclaim for his soulful lyrics and genre eclipsing musical style.

Joining him on stage is another one of Australia’s homegrown talents, and the 2022 QMA indigenous artist of the year.

Rising contemporary indie-pop artist Jem Cassar-Daley will be joining Sultan at the Forecourt this March for a rocking show you’ll never forget.

Daley is no stranger to the forecourt however, having most recently played the inaugural Generations & Dynasties alongside her father Troy.

The concert comes amid a stacked schedule this year, with artists such as Fontaines D.C and New Order taking the stage later this year.

The event comes amid numerous cancellations of music events this year, in an effort to bring the joy of music to people from all walks of life.

The gig is slated for Saturday the 8th of March, kicking off at around 6pm that night.

Entry is of course free, but make sure you register early to get your free tickets as they are sure to go quickly.

And just in case you’re not in Sydney, Dan Sultan is currently on a tour around Australia celebrating his illustrious career.

For more info on how to secure tickets to the Forecourt this March visit here, and go check out some of Dan Sultan’s other tour dates at his website.