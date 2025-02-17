Bluesfest Announce Tom Morello 2025 Headline Sideshow

Bluesfest have an absolute monolith of a lineup this year, and they’ve just announced a Headline sideshow for one of their artists

Bluesfest has us eating well this year, after dropping this year’s lineup for the Byron Bay festival they have just announced a headline sideshow.

Guitar revolutionary Tom Morello is included in this year’s Bluesfest lineup and has just announced a few sideshows ahead of his appearance in Byron Bay.

The artist has been hailed as one of Rolling Stones “Greatest Guitarists of All Time”, a name which he has definitely lived up to.

And if you think you’re not familiar with his work, you are.

Morello’s resume stretches from playing with acts such as; AudioSlave, Rage Against The Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street band.

Supporting Morello on his Australian tour is Big Noter, a new project from Aus Hip-Hop icon Briggs.

Bluesfest Tours will bring Morello’s electrifying live show to two venues before his set at this year’s Bluesfest festival.

Kicking it off on the 13th of April, Morello will light up Melbourne venue The Forum.

Following after he will travel north to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre three days later.

The artist is then set to end his tour at the Bluesfest Festival in Byron Bay for two shows on the 17th and 18th of April.

As Australia’s most rewarded festival, Bluesfest is set to return this year in another year filled with uncertainty for Australia’s live music scene.

The festival comes as a gift from the gods and has a lineup fit for that moniker.

Aside from Morello, the festival will be home to artists such as; Crowded House, TOTO, Hilltop Hoods, Missy Higgins and Ocean Alley.

So if you missed out on Bluesfest this year and Morello is on your must-see bucket list, you’re in luck.

Tickets for Tom Morello’s live shows go up on the 19th of Feb, however you can sign up for presale here.