Roberta Flack Passes Away Aged 88

The Grammy award-winning soul and jazz artist has just passed away at the age of 88 following an ALS diagnosis

Roberta Flack rose to meteoric fame in the 70s, becoming a household name known for her rhythmic vocals and soothing voice.

The star’s hit songs ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ and ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ earned her a prominent standing in the jazz, R&B community during the 70s and 80s.

Today we honour the passing of the late star who brought a new audience to her genre and sat among the greatest artists of her time.

Born in Black Mountain, North Carolina in 1937, Flack showed exceptional musical talent from an early age.

A classically trained pianist, she received a full music scholarship to Howard University at just 15 years old, making her one of the youngest students ever admitted to the prestigious institution.

Before her breakthrough in popular music, Flack worked as a music teacher in Washington, D.C., where she began performing in local clubs during evening hours.

It was during one of these performances that she was discovered by jazz pianist Les McCann, leading to her first recording contract with Atlantic Records.

Flack’s distinctive style blended elements of soul, folk, jazz, and pop, creating a sound that was both innovative and accessible.

Her interpretations were marked by emotional depth and technical precision, qualities that earned her four Grammy Awards and 13 nominations throughout her career.

Her influence extends far beyond her own recordings, with countless artists citing her as an inspiration.

Her version of ‘Killing Me Softly’ has been sampled and covered numerous times, most notably by The Fugees in their 1996 hit.

Her influence was wide and varied, and she will be sorely missed in the industry.

Her lasting impact on future songwriters is sure to herald in a new age of icons.