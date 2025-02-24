‘Andor’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Return of Fan Favourite Characters

The new trailer for ‘Andor’ is out and it has given fans a glimpse at a few surprise characters returning to the screen

Cassian Andor is back in the pilot’s seat, fighting alongside the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

If you’re still here after all that it means you’re either a nerd or a geek, which are our type of people anyway.

And just for you, we’ve gotten a fresh glimpse at ‘Andor’ season 2, with a few fan favourites returning to the screen.

From Saw Guerrera to Orson Krennic, this season of ‘Andor’ will be a massive return to the Star Wars universe.

The highly anticipated second season continues the gritty, espionage-tinged narrative that made the first season a critical darling.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, whose journey from reluctant thief to dedicated revolutionary will culminate in the events we witnessed in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

Forest Whitaker’s return as the extremist rebel Saw Guerrera promises to explore the fractured nature of the rebellion, whilst Ben Mendelsohn’s reprisal of his role as the ambitious Imperial Director Orson Krennic offers viewers insight into the development of the Death Star.

The trailer hints at Krennic’s rising influence within Imperial ranks as he navigates the treacherous political landscape dominated by figures like Grand Moff Tarkin.

The cinematography appears to maintain the first season’s realistic, lived-in aesthetic that set it apart from other Star Wars productions.

Series creator Tony Gilroy has previously stated that this final season will bring Cassian’s story right up to the opening moments of Rogue One, covering approximately four years of the character’s life through several time jumps.

Unlike many Star Wars projects that rely heavily on cameos and nostalgia, ‘Andor’ continues to distinguish itself through complex characterization, political intrigue, and unflinching portrayal of life under fascist rule.

Check out the new trailer for ‘Andor’ season two below.