Oasis Fans Disappointed Following News of Tour Setlist

Fans of the Brit-rock icons have been left with a bitter taste as they get news of the bands upcoming tour setlist

Oasis fans far and wide have been eagerly awaiting news on the band’s heavily anticipated upcoming tour.

And although they technically got some news, it left a few fans disappointed.

Lead singer Liam Gallagher took to X (formerly twitter) to share news of a setlist run time with fans.

Gallagher shared that the show would last for “59 minutes and 59 seconds.”

However brash that may seem, it has caused a stir with some fans online.

While it’s likely the Oasis frontman is doing all this to wind a few people up, news of an actual setlist and runtime can be expected closer to the tour’s kickoff date.

Oasis will be kicking off their extravaganza world tour on the 4th of July and while many longtime fans recognize this as classic Liam behavior, the prospect of a sub-hour set has left ticket holders questioning the value proposition.

Industry insiders have been quick to point out that Noel Gallagher, the band’s primary songwriter and Liam’s perpetually feuding brother, has remained conspicuously silent on the matter.

This suggests the possibility that Liam’s announcement may not reflect actual plans approved by the entire band or management team.

Which isn’t entirely surprising given the singer’s social media presence.

The tour, which marks the first time the brothers have shared a stage since their infamous backstage fight at Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009, has already broken records for the speed at which tickets sold out.

Venues across Europe, North America, and Australia were fully booked within minutes of sales opening.

So while your chances of nabbing tickets now are slim, it’ll still be a bit of fun to watch Liam’s taunting tactics on social media.

Stay tuned here for more music news.