Alex Garland’s ‘Warfare’ Shares New Promo Shots

The acclaimed ‘Civil War’, ‘Ex Machina’ and ‘Annihilation’ director has another exciting project on its way to theatres soon

Garland has to be one of the most exciting directors out there at the moment, and his new release looks to add to his already stellar resume.

Garland first garnered attention from his film ‘Ex Machina’ and ‘Annihilation’, both establishing the directors unique soundscapes in visually captivating environments.

His new film ‘Warfare’ is set to extend on his last films themes of modern warfare and violence.

And the new promo shots for the film have just dropped, showing off its star-studded cast.

The newly released images reveal a gritty aesthetic that has become something of a signature for Garland, featuring desaturated color palettes punctuated by moments of startling visual intensity.

While maintaining the visual DNA established in his previous works, ‘Warfare’ appears to push into even more ambitious territory with large-scale set pieces hinted at in several of the promotional stills.

The cast assembled for the project demonstrates the continuing pull of Garland’s reputation among top-tier talent.

Leading the ensemble is Will Poulter, who stars alongside; Joseph Quinn, Noah Centineo, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor and Michael Gandolfini just to name a few.

David J. Thompson joins Garland’s project as the cinematographer, his visionary camera work has been seen in ‘Finch’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ saga.

The composition of several shots suggests Hardy and Garland are experimenting with IMAX-formatted sequences, hinting at an even more immersive cinematic experience.

The film, produced by A24 and scheduled for a fall release, marks Garland’s fifth directorial feature following his controversial but critically discussed ‘Civil War.’

Early industry whispers suggest ‘Warfare’ could be positioned for festival premieres at Venice or Toronto before its wider theatrical rollout.

So whether you’re familiar with his work or not, this is definitely one to check out.